Get more followers and likes on Instagram

Bring real people and organic growth into your account. Use the same promotion strategy that most of Instagram influencers mastered.

Start 14 Days Trial

How It Works

Our algorytm is very tailored to get likes and follows from real people, not robots.

Set up hashtags

Create a list of hashtags about what you post on your profile to find similar interests.

Our robot comes to action

He looks for posts based on the hashtags you provided working day and night on your behalf.

New likes and followers!

When users see your activity on their account, they get curious and check your profile out liking your posts and even following you.

292

Hashtags monitored

2337+

Hours of equivalent manual promoting

Pricing

Simple like that.

$5
per month
1 account
  • Detailed stats
  • Unfollowers
  • Blacklisted users
Start Days Trial
POPULAR
$18
per month
Up to 4 accounts
  • Detailed stats
  • Unfollowers
  • Blacklisted users
Start Days Trial
$32
per month
Up to 8 accounts
  • Detailed stats
  • Unfollowers
  • Blacklisted users
Start Days Trial

FAQ

Still in doubt? Having any trouble? See if these answers can help you.

Do you store my password?

Straight no. We only use your information to authenticate with Instagram's servers and that's it.

Those people liking my account and following me, are them robots?

No. These are real people that got interested on your account and interacted with you genuinely.

Is it safe to use Swellize?

Super! We limit our interactions to the amount that a human could do if he spent his entire day promoting his account. There is no risk of being banned for too much activity.

When can I cancel my subscription?

You can cancel or upgrade your subscription at any time. See our terms and conditions policy for more detail.